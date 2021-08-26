PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters
PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

China’s carbon neutral goal: PetroChina maps out low-carbon projects pipeline, spending plan to help fight climate change

  • PetroChina says investments on low-carbon energy projects are likely to reach one-third of overall spending by 2035, as it helps the country fight climate change
  • China’s largest oil and gas producer posts profit of 53 billion yuan (US$8.17 billion) in the first half, beats analysts’ estimates of 52 billion yuan

Topic |   Climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:01pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters
PetroChina is targeting oil and gas output to grow 1.5 per cent for the full year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE