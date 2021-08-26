Xpeng’s second-quarter sales were slightly ahead of an analysts’ forecast, according to financial data company Factset. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV maker Xpeng expects to sell 30 per cent more cars after reporting big jump in second-quarter sales
- Company targeting delivery of between 21,500 and 22,500 EVs in third quarter, or 23.6 per cent to 29.3 per cent higher than number for three months ending June
- ‘Given our high-growth potential, chip companies will treat us as a VIP client, which gives us an advantage ahead of other car firms’
Topic | Xpeng
Xpeng’s second-quarter sales were slightly ahead of an analysts’ forecast, according to financial data company Factset. Photo: Handout