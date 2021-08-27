Pedestrians pass in front of the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Monday, November 9, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg.
JOYY’s chairman and founder plan to take the Nasdaq-listed company private, valuing it at US$8 billion, sources say
- JOYY’s chairman David Li and Xiaomi’s founder Lei Jun plan to offer US$75 to US$100 per share to take the cash-rich JOYY private
- They are teaming up for the deal as they believe the Chinese social media company is undervalued in the US market, according to three sources
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
