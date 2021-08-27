Workers leave a Top Glove factory after their shifts in Klang, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Top Glove, world’s biggest rubber glove maker, to reapply for Hong Kong listing after US ban over forced labour derailed previous attempt
- Malaysian company says it will renew its application for a dual primary listing ‘as soon as practicable’
- Originally targeting US$1.9 billion, the Malaysian firm said in June it would delay its Hong Kong stock sale after the US ban on its imported products
