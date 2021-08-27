Visitors check a Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr, at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China April 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Geely’s premium EV brand Zeekr raises US$500 million from investors, including CATL and Intel
- The investors will jointly own 5.6 per cent of Zeekr, established by Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group in March
- Zeekr is among several brands in China looking to gain a leading position in the mainland’s premium EV segment, currently dominated by Tesla
Topic | Electric cars
Visitors check a Zeekr 001, a model from Geely's new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr, at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China April 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters