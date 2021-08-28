Postal Savings Bank of China’s net profit for the first half of 2021 rose 21.8 per cent to 41 billion yuan. Photo: AFP
Lower provisions help Bocom, ICBC, CCB and Postal Savings Bank post strong first-half profit
- Postal Savings Bank of China topped the first-half profit charts among state-owned lenders reporting earnings on Friday
- Bank of Communications president optimistic about the full-year outlook as China’s normalising growth provides a supportive environment for banks
Topic | Banking & Finance
