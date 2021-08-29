Xpeng’s all-electric P7 salon on the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway under the control of its navigation guided pilot (NGP) smart-driving system on 26 March 2021. Photo: Daniel Ren.
SenseTime sees its smart-driving technology in 20 million vehicles by 2025 via tie-ups with Honda, Great Wall, Chery and others
- SenseTime has formed partnerships with 30 carmakers, including Japan’s Honda Motors, and China’s Great Wall Motors and Chery Automobile
- The company’s AI platform is used to power smart driving, intelligent cockpit and autonomous driving features
