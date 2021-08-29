Patrick Lau, deputy executive director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China is knocking on Southeast Asia’s door, and Hong Kong’s trade council is offering to help open it
- Projects in Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines are increasingly seeking capital via Hong Kong, city’s trade development body
- Some have been ‘neglected’ by potential investors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic
China trade
