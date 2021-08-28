Potential Buyers line up at the sales office of SHKP's Wetland Seasons Bay at International Commerce Centre (ICC) on August 28, 2021. Photo: Edmond So
Sun Hung Kai repeats its sell-out weekend at Wetland Seasons Bay as Hong Kong’s returning buyers push home prices to near record
- All 300 units on offer at Sun Hung Kai Properties’ Wetland Seasons Bay were sold by 7pm Saturday
- Investors return to the market, taking cue of a near all-time high price trend and buy on fear of missing out
Topic | Hong Kong property
