A pedestrian walks past the China Huarong Tower, which houses the headquarters of China Huarong International Holdings in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s largest bad-debt manager Huarong posts a record US$15.9 billion loss, underscoring massive bailout ahead
- Huarong reported a 102.9 billion yuan (US$15.9 billion) loss for all of last year, slashing its shareholder equity by nearly 85 per cent
- The company booked 107.8 billion yuan in impairments and suffered a 12.5 billion yuan loss on financial assets
