Workers inspect pipelines at a natural gas facility run by Sinopec in Dazhou of Sichuan province on November 1, 2017. Photo: Reuters.
China’s carbon neutral goal: Sinopec plans to spend US$4.6 billion over five years on a supply chain to promote hydrogen
- Sinopec plans to set up 1,000 hydrogen refuelling stations with 200,000 tonnes of annual refuelling capacity
- China’s biggest oil refiner also plans to build facilities run by renewable energy that can produce over 1 million tonnes of hydrogen every year
