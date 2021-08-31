The PBOC’s digital yuan is accelerating the world’s second-biggest economy’s journey towards becoming a cashless society. Photo: Reuters The PBOC’s digital yuan is accelerating the world’s second-biggest economy’s journey towards becoming a cashless society. Photo: Reuters
Chinese lenders Bocom, CCB explore use of e-yuan digital currency for buying funds, insurance products

  • Officials at Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank say they are working with fund managers and insurers to explore expanding the e-yuan’s use beyond low-value daily retail payments
  • The Chinese central bank’s digital currency had reached US$5.3 billion of transactions as of June as it undergoes trials

Georgina Lee
Updated: 8:30am, 31 Aug, 2021

