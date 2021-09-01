A general view of Tower 535, located at Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
DJI’s Causeway Bay store likely to be split into smaller units as landlord may struggle to find tenants for massive space
- Phoenix Property has a better chance of finding tenants by splitting the space occupied by DJI across three levels at Tower 535 into multiple units, market observers say
- Billionaire Francis Choi Chee Ming’s Early Light Group has still not found tenants for nearly 20,000 sq ft of space in Plaza 200 vacated by Prada in June 2020
