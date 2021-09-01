A general view of Tower 535, located at Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan A general view of Tower 535, located at Jaffe Road, Causeway Bay. Photo: Martin Chan
DJI’s Causeway Bay store likely to be split into smaller units as landlord may struggle to find tenants for massive space

  • Phoenix Property has a better chance of finding tenants by splitting the space occupied by DJI across three levels at Tower 535 into multiple units, market observers say
  • Billionaire Francis Choi Chee Ming’s Early Light Group has still not found tenants for nearly 20,000 sq ft of space in Plaza 200 vacated by Prada in June 2020

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 1 Sep, 2021

