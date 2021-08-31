Officials gather for the launch ceremony of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s production of electric cars in Tianjin, China, on June 29, 2019. Photo: Handout
Evergrande NEV’s stuttering car-production plan delivers blow to Hui Ka-yan’s vision of challenging Elon Musk’s Tesla
- Mass production of Hengchi-branded cars is in the final stretch, but the group still faces cash flow challenges, says arm of China Evergrande Group
- Evergrande NEV reports loss of 4.8 billion yuan (US$742 million) for the first half
Topic | Electric cars
Officials gather for the launch ceremony of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s production of electric cars in Tianjin, China, on June 29, 2019. Photo: Handout