China’s summer movie box office heads for an early winter on the dearth of blockbusters during Communist Party’s centenary

  • Ticket sales during the June-August summer holiday amounted to 6.7 billion yuan on Tuesday, the lowest number since 2013
  • Some Hollywood titles including Walt Disney’s “Cruella” and “Mulan” were affected by the slow summer

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:52pm, 31 Aug, 2021

