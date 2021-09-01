Potential buyers behind a scale model of Country Garden Holdings’ Forest City project in the Malaysian state of Johor, on 25 March 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Country Garden shrinks its Malaysia staff as sales of Forest City’s property trickle to a stop amid Covid-19 travel bans
- Country Garden has cut its Malaysia staff to 500 as of June following three rounds of retrenchments over the last 18 months, from 1,700 in 2019
- The company has sold fewer than 10 homes at Forest City in the past 18 months, according to salespeople who declined to be identified
Topic | China property
