Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted the company he founded was at risk of default. Photo: Nora Tam
Indebted China Evergrande faces risk of loan defaults, legal action, billionaire chairman Hui Ka-yan admits as profit tanks
- The world’s most heavily indebted home builder has suspended construction at some projects, says Hui, as half-year profit plummets by 29 per cent
- The Shenzhen-based developer can now only hope to survive, not make profit, says Ivan Li of Loyal Wealth Management
Topic | China property
Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted the company he founded was at risk of default. Photo: Nora Tam