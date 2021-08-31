Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted the company he founded was at risk of default. Photo: Nora Tam Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted the company he founded was at risk of default. Photo: Nora Tam
Indebted China Evergrande faces risk of loan defaults, legal action, billionaire chairman Hui Ka-yan admits as profit tanks

  • The world’s most heavily indebted home builder has suspended construction at some projects, says Hui, as half-year profit plummets by 29 per cent
  • The Shenzhen-based developer can now only hope to survive, not make profit, says Ivan Li of Loyal Wealth Management

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 10:32pm, 31 Aug, 2021

Evergrande chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted the company he founded was at risk of default. Photo: Nora Tam
