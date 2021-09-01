A 3D product on product at the Smart China Expo 2021 in Chongqing on August 22, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s 2021 internet sector in 5 snapshots, from tighter regulations to bumpy IPOs and shifting demographics
- China’s bitcoin crackdown is one of the major trends of 2021 identified in the 138-page report about the world’s largest technology and internet market
- Besides bitcoin, China has also placed data security and market dominance under tight regulatory scrutiny
