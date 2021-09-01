Chinese hotel chain Atour Lifestyle Holdings has resumed efforts to raise up to US$305 million from its IPO on the Nasdaq. Photo: Reuters Chinese hotel chain Atour Lifestyle Holdings has resumed efforts to raise up to US$305 million from its IPO on the Nasdaq. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hotel chain Atour Lifestyle Holdings has resumed efforts to raise up to US$305 million from its IPO on the Nasdaq. Photo: Reuters
Chinese hotel chain Atour Lifestyle flags mainland regulatory risks in updated US IPO filing

  • Shanghai-based Atour Lifestyle highlights risks from Chinese government influence and regulatory scrutiny on offshore listing as it seeks up to US$305 million
  • Stricter US disclosure requirements and Chinese regulatory oversight following Didi’s IPO in June brought fundraising by mainland issuers to a standstill

Georgina Lee
Updated: 3:55pm, 1 Sep, 2021

