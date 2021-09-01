Hui Ka-yan (first right), founder of China Evergrande Group, chairing a conference call with senior executives of the property developer via conference call on 1 September, 2021. Photo: Handout/Evergrande
Tycoon makes executives sign pledges to assure buyers that Evergrande can deliver homes even with US$305 billion of debt
- Hui Ka-yan appeared in the centre of a photograph with Evergrande’s senior executives to sign a guarantee to deliver the company’s projects to customers
- The signing of the delivery pledge was linked with a dozen of Evergrande’s offices across mainland China
Topic | China property
Hui Ka-yan (first right), founder of China Evergrande Group, chairing a conference call with senior executives of the property developer via conference call on 1 September, 2021. Photo: Handout/Evergrande