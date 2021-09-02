The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Club Med owner Fosun Tourism bullish about return to pre-coronavirus levels
- Hong Kong-listed company expects performance between July this year and June 2022 to match full-year earnings for 2019
- Prospects for travel industry appear to be rosy, as pent-up demand is released: analyst
