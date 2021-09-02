The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
Fosun Group
Business /  Companies

Club Med owner Fosun Tourism bullish about return to pre-coronavirus levels

  • Hong Kong-listed company expects performance between July this year and June 2022 to match full-year earnings for 2019
  • Prospects for travel industry appear to be rosy, as pent-up demand is released: analyst

Topic |   Fosun Group
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:05am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
The Fosun Tourism owned Atlantis Sanya on China’s southern Hainan Island. China’s tourism sector is keeping its fingers crossed that weeklong holidays during National Day and Lunar New Year are not disrupted by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE