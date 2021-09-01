NIO’s electric cars on display during the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Photo: AP NIO’s electric cars on display during the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Photo: AP
NIO, Li Auto and Xpeng posted a mixed bag of deliveries in August as Covid-19 disrupted China’s electric car supply chains

  • Li Auto reported that its August deliveries soared 248 per cent from a year earlier to 9,433 units, increasing 9.8 per cent from July
  • NIO handed 5,880 cars to customers, 48.3 per cent growth from last year but a 26 per cent drop from July, while Xpeng’s delivery rose to 7,214 units

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30pm, 1 Sep, 2021

NIO's electric cars on display during the Shanghai Auto Show on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Photo: AP
