The Billie “upcycling” system at work at Novotex Textiles' factory at the Tai Po Industrial Estate in Hong Kong on December 18, 2019. Photo: Handout
Climate change: Billie spins yarn from textile wastes with neither water nor chemicals in Novetex’s bid to cut emissions and wastes
- Although cotton grows on 2.4 per cent of the world’s cropland, it accounts for 22.5 per cent of insecticide use and 10 per cent of pesticides, McKinsey said
- An estimated 2,700 lites of water is needed to produce a single cotton T-shirt, enough to sustain a person for 900 days, according to the WWF’s calculation
Knowledge | China and climate change