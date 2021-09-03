An investor at a brokerage in Beijing in August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE An investor at a brokerage in Beijing in August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
An investor at a brokerage in Beijing in August 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing’s surprise plan for a stock exchange may help Hong Kong’s drive for quality as it keeps smaller companies at arm’s length

  • The new Beijing exchange, aimed at helping small innovative companies raise funds, would also be an attempt at reforming the NEEQ
  • Established in 2013, NEEQ was akin to a kindergarten for the stock market, where start-ups could raise funds from professional investors before graduating to listings in Shanghai, Shenzhen or even in Hong Kong

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:11pm, 3 Sep, 2021

