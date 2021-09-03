Chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted this week that the group faces risks of default on loans. Photo: Nora Tam Chairman Hui Ka-yan admitted this week that the group faces risks of default on loans. Photo: Nora Tam
Embattled Evergrande road-tests five electric cars as it looks to offload new-energy vehicle unit to ease debt mountain

  • The indebted developer said the testing of its Hengchi models marked a key step towards mass production
  • It is a ‘statement by Evergrande that operations at its carmaking unit remain normal’, says Ding Haifeng of financial advisory firm Integrity

Daniel RenPearl Liu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Sep, 2021

