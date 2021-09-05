Data centre providers are ramping up their services to meet a pandemic-driven boom. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong’s data centre providers eye regional expansion to meet surging demand as coronavirus drives internet use
- The total gross floor area of Hong Kong’s data centres is expected to expand by 30 per cent by 2025, according to Cushman and Wakefield
- Network operators have seen internet usage rise by 20 to 30 per cent amid the Covid-19 pandemic, says Larry Tam of Equinix Hong Kong
