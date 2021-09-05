A Jollibee restaurant in Hong Kong. The company now owns 100 per cent of Tim Ho Wan through a unit, Jollibee Worldwide. Photo: Getty Images A Jollibee restaurant in Hong Kong. The company now owns 100 per cent of Tim Ho Wan through a unit, Jollibee Worldwide. Photo: Getty Images
Jollibee, famous for its fried chicken, completes acquisition of Michelin starred Tim Ho Wan with eye on global expansion

  • Jollibee Worldwide, a unit of JFC’s, has completed the acquisition of Hong Kong-based Tim Ho Wan from private-equity fund Titan Dining
  • China is JFC’s second-largest market and is playing an important role in generating revenue during the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Food and Drinks
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 2:41pm, 5 Sep, 2021

