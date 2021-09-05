The Genting Dream cruise ship returns to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal with 1,070 passengers aboard having sailed the high seas for three days and two nights without stopping. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s ‘cruise to nowhere’ proves a hit with expats stranded by coronavirus travel restrictions
- Cruise operator Genting Hong Kong is tapping a brand new market of expats craving a short break but deterred from international travel by the city’s stringent quarantine measures
- Having cracked the market, Genting hopes to capitalise in the future with themed ‘cruises to nowhere’
