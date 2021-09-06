NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout
NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Autonomous driving tech causes alarm in China following fatal NIO car accident, but experts say training mitigates risks

  • Debate has erupted over driver-assistance systems, which offers some autonomous functionality, following a fatal accident involving a NIO ES8 SUV
  • Many buyers say they were not educated about the tech’s limitations, which analysts say is necessary to help prevent future accidents

Topic |   Autonomous driving
Daniel RenPearl Liu
Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 4:04pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout
NIO runs an autonomous driving road test with its ES8, a seven-seater electric SUV, in Shanghai. NIO’s driver-assistance system has become the subject of controversy following a fatal accident in August. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE