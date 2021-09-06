A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Ping An Insurance enters top 10 most-admired companies as Apple, Nike, Netflix slip in global perception ranking

  • Insurer climbed to eighth in the Top 100 list as perception improved on firms that contributed to consumers’ well-being during pandemic
  • Apple fell to second spot while Nike and Netflix exited from the top 10 while Kweichow Moutai slipped two notches to seventh

Topic |   Ping An Insurance
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 12:36pm, 6 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
A woman walks past a Ping An Insurance building in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE