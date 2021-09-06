A trader works behind plexiglass on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on July 28, 2021. Photo: Reuters.
Global yield hunters brave China’s regulatory crackdowns to keep pouring cash into market, according to transactions data
- Foreign investors added to their holdings of stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen every month since November via trading links
- Purchases more than doubled last month versus July, and it’s a similar picture in China’s bond market
