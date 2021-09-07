Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout
Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout
Robotics
Business /  Companies

Xpeng’s unveils smart robot pony for children, taking it a step closer to its vision of the future of mobility

  • The smart pony, Little White Dragon, is equipped with power modules, motion control, intelligent navigation and intelligent emotional interaction capabilities
  • Xpeng Robotics will help build a robotic ecosystem based on the start-up’s smart EV business

Topic |   Robotics
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:15pm, 7 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout
Xpeng Motors on Tuesday unveiled a smart robot pony called Little White Dragon that it hopes will become the first smart vehicle for children. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE