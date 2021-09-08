Zhang Jindong delivers a speech during a press conference on Suning's Acquisition of Inter Milan in Nanjing, Jiangsu province in June 2016. He paid US$306 million for about 70 per cent of the club. Photo: AFP Zhang Jindong delivers a speech during a press conference on Suning's Acquisition of Inter Milan in Nanjing, Jiangsu province in June 2016. He paid US$306 million for about 70 per cent of the club. Photo: AFP
Zhang Jindong delivers a speech during a press conference on Suning's Acquisition of Inter Milan in Nanjing, Jiangsu province in June 2016. He paid US$306 million for about 70 per cent of the club. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Suning founder Zhang Jindong faces hostile creditors in attempt to delay US$600 million bond repayment

  • Creditors including Chinese lenders said to be preparing to demand for repayment, although a compromise may still be reached
  • Other lenders have earlier sued in mainland and Hong Kong courts to recover their debts

Peggy SitoZhou Xin
Peggy Sito  and Zhou Xin

Updated: 8:51am, 8 Sep, 2021

Zhang Jindong delivers a speech during a press conference on Suning's Acquisition of Inter Milan in Nanjing, Jiangsu province in June 2016. He paid US$306 million for about 70 per cent of the club. Photo: AFP
