The flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China accuses Canada Goose of ‘misleading’ consumers about goose down in ads

  • Shanghai’s market regulator says claims of using Hutterite goose down deceives shoppers as most of firm’s products are actually made with other material
  • Economic Daily says Canada Goose has not obeyed Chinese advertisement laws

Updated: 5:00pm, 8 Sep, 2021

