The flagship store of Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China accuses Canada Goose of ‘misleading’ consumers about goose down in ads
- Shanghai’s market regulator says claims of using Hutterite goose down deceives shoppers as most of firm’s products are actually made with other material
- Economic Daily says Canada Goose has not obeyed Chinese advertisement laws
Topic | Canada
