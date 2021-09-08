China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout
China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Small and medium health care, pharmaceutical and logistics firms stood out in Asia-Pacific last year, Forbes says

  • Hong Kong-based Vincent Medical Holdings was among the health care companies on the list
  • Among companies selected this year, 37 are based in China and one is based in Hong Kong

Topic |   China economy
Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout
China’s Wuxi Biologic features on the Forbes’ 2021 Best Under A Billion list. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE