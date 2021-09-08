Richard Lum Chor-wah, 61, has been charged with paying a bribe to a former official of HKEX. Photo: Nora Tam
Court rules that former HKEX executive and consultant accused of bribing him must stand trial
- Defendants’ lawyers had asked the judge on Wednesday to rule that there was no case to answer to and to dismiss the trial
- Judge Gary Lam Kar-yan rules the defendants and their lawyers have to provide evidence and call witnesses in their defence starting Friday
Topic | HKEX
Richard Lum Chor-wah, 61, has been charged with paying a bribe to a former official of HKEX. Photo: Nora Tam