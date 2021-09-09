Pedestrians walk past a Haitong Securities signboard in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei province. Photo: Imaginechina via AFP
China’s market watchdog launches investigation into Haitong Securities for suspected violation of securities rules
- Haitong Securities, China’s second-largest brokerage by revenue, said it will cooperate with the CSRC and disclose the required information
- Investigation is linked to its failure to perform due diligence as a financial adviser to Shanghai-listed Aurora Optoelectronics
Topic | Financial regulation
