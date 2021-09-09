Employees work on the production line at Hefei Changan Automobile factory in Hefei in eastern Anhui province in February 2021. Photo: Xinhua Employees work on the production line at Hefei Changan Automobile factory in Hefei in eastern Anhui province in February 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese carmakers sidestep chip shortage troubles to grow sales, market share at the expense of global rivals

  • Home-grown vehicle brands increased their market share to 43.1 per cent in July from 36.5 per cent in January
  • Carmakers relied on alternative supplies and reduced chip usage in basic models to help sustain buoyant sales while improving their profit margins

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Sep, 2021

