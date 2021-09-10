The Qianhai free-trade zone is being expanded as part of a push to further integrate the Hong Kong and Macau economies in the Greater Bay Area along with nine cities in Guangdong province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Qianhai economic zone’s expansion to benefit state-owned developers with massive land banks
- An influx of talent from Hong Kong and Macau will lead to rising demand for homes in Qianhai economic zone
- State-owned China Merchants Group, Grand Joy and Shenzhen Metro Group sit on massive land reserves in the main districts of Nanshan and Bao’an
Topic | Greater Bay Area
The Qianhai free-trade zone is being expanded as part of a push to further integrate the Hong Kong and Macau economies in the Greater Bay Area along with nine cities in Guangdong province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images