An exhibition booth showcasing China Fortune Land Development’s projects. The developer has become a financial burden on its major shareholders as it struggles to service its debt. Photo: Handout
Ping An Insurance becomes top holder of cash-strapped China Fortune Land, raising survival hopes
- China Holdings has been relegated to second largest owner of cash-strapped developer after trimming its stake in a debt restructuring exercise
- Ping An Insurance is seen as a passive investor though the stake has become a drag to earnings
Topic | China property
An exhibition booth showcasing China Fortune Land Development’s projects. The developer has become a financial burden on its major shareholders as it struggles to service its debt. Photo: Handout