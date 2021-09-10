The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters
Blackstone abandons US$3.05 billion offer for Soho China amid regulatory review of takeover
- US private equity giant offered HK$5 per share for Soho, valuing the Hong Kong-listed developer at HK$26 billion (US$3.34 billion)
- The parties cited lack of progress in meeting the deal conditions by its December deadline
Topic | China property
