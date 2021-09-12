Travellers wearing face masks wait in line at Hainan Airlines’ check-in counters at Beijing international airport in March last year. Photo: AP Photo
HNA Group finds strategic investors for airline, airport businesses as conglomerate takes steps to emerge from bankruptcy
- Liaoning Fangda will be the strategic investor for the group’s flagship HNA Airlines
- Hainan Development Holdings will invest in HNA Infrastructure
Topic | Dealing with debt
Travellers wearing face masks wait in line at Hainan Airlines’ check-in counters at Beijing international airport in March last year. Photo: AP Photo