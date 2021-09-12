Travellers wearing face masks wait in line at Hainan Airlines’ check-in counters at Beijing international airport in March last year. Photo: AP Photo Travellers wearing face masks wait in line at Hainan Airlines’ check-in counters at Beijing international airport in March last year. Photo: AP Photo
HNA Group finds strategic investors for airline, airport businesses as conglomerate takes steps to emerge from bankruptcy

  • Liaoning Fangda will be the strategic investor for the group’s flagship HNA Airlines
  • Hainan Development Holdings will invest in HNA Infrastructure

Topic |   Dealing with debt
Agencies

Updated: 9:34pm, 12 Sep, 2021

