A construction garbage carriage is seen in Wan Chai. Some 1.44 million tonnes of construction waste was disposed in landfills in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong office fit-out firm tackles industry’s ‘dirty little secret’ with initiative to reuse, recycle furniture
- Sustainable Office Solutions has come up with an initiative to help reduce furniture sent to landfills as construction waste when companies relocate
- More than 80 per cent of furniture in an office move goes straight to landfill, according to Canadian environmental firm Green Standards
Topic | Business of climate change
