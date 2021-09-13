An Ant Group office building in Shanghai. The company’s Alipay and WeChat Pay, which is owned by social media giant Tencent Holdings, account for more than 90 per cent of China’s third-party mobile payments market. Photo: Bloomberg
Alipay operator Ant Group to create separate app for lending business
- The Hangzhou-based company, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, may create the separate app, according to a report by the Financial Times
- Company was ordered by the People’s Bank of China in April to cut consumer lending ties
Topic | Ant Group
An Ant Group office building in Shanghai. The company’s Alipay and WeChat Pay, which is owned by social media giant Tencent Holdings, account for more than 90 per cent of China’s third-party mobile payments market. Photo: Bloomberg