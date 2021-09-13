An electronic screen showing a visual plot of typhoon Chanthu at the Quezon City Emergency Operations Center in Quezon City of Metro Manila in the Philippines on 10 September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai closes schools and airports, halts operations at world’s largest port ahead of Typhoon Chanthu’s landfall
- Schools from kindergartens to high schools were ordered to be shut on Monday and Tuesday to protect children and staff from the forthcoming typhoon
- Flights were cancelled from 11am at the Pudong airport, which handles 1,000 flights everyday, while services were halted at the Hongqiao airfield at 3pm
Topic | Extreme weather in China
An electronic screen showing a visual plot of typhoon Chanthu at the Quezon City Emergency Operations Center in Quezon City of Metro Manila in the Philippines on 10 September 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE