An aerial view of 37 Shouson Hill Road on Hong Kong Island on December 30, 2020. Photo: May Tse
Hang Lung to start construction on Shouson Hill Road ultra luxury project, where US consulate villas stood, by year-end
- Hang Lung Properties, led by billionaire Ronnie Chan, paid HK$2.56 billion (US$330 million) for the plot at 37 Shouson Hill Road
- The ultra luxury project will only have five to six houses, each measuring 10,000 sq ft, with sweeping views of Deep Water Bay, says CEO Weber Lo
Topic | Hong Kong property
