A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion
- Tianqi Lithium of Chengdu was given the go-ahead by its board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong
- The stock sale could be as much as US$850 million, based on the US$29.5 billion market value of Tianqi’s A shares listed in Shenzhen
