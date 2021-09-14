A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
IPO
Business /  Companies

China’s booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

  • Tianqi Lithium of Chengdu was given the go-ahead by its board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong
  • The stock sale could be as much as US$850 million, based on the US$29.5 billion market value of Tianqi’s A shares listed in Shenzhen

Knowledge |   China's electric vehicle industry
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:06pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
A worker checking stacks of lithium-ion battery packs at Xinwangda Electric Vehicle Battery Co.’s factory in the Jiangsu provincial capital of Nanjing on March 12, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE