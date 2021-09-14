Founder Hui Ka-yan (centre) during a media briefing in Hong Kong in 2015. The Shenzhen property tycoon is fighting to save his flagship amid a liquidity crunch. Photo: SCMP
China Evergrande turns to advisers who helped fix debt implosions at Lehman, Noble Group as investors brace for losses
- China Evergrande moves closer to a debt workout after hiring restructuring experts involved in Lehman, Noble Group implosions
- Developer’s free pass on debt binge appears to have ended as crisis deepens after ‘three red lines’ rules
Topic | China property
Founder Hui Ka-yan (centre) during a media briefing in Hong Kong in 2015. The Shenzhen property tycoon is fighting to save his flagship amid a liquidity crunch. Photo: SCMP