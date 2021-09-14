The ET7 has been designed to take on cars such as Audi’s A6. NIO is expected to start deliveries to mainland customers in the first quarter of next year. Photo: Handout
China’s NIO eyes second European market, plans to sell its ET7 luxury car in Germany from next year
- ‘Entering Germany is an objective that we’re striving for,’ says William Li, NIO’s co-founder and CEO
- Germany will be NIO’s second European market after Norway
Topic | NIO
The ET7 has been designed to take on cars such as Audi’s A6. NIO is expected to start deliveries to mainland customers in the first quarter of next year. Photo: Handout