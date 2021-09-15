The main gambling hall at the Grand Lisboa casino in Macau on 20 February 2020. Photo: Handout
Macau puts casinos in the cross hairs to stem capital flows and tighten daily operations, sending stocks into a tailspin
- Macau is soliciting public feedback through October 29 on how the gambling sector, which contributes to 80 per cent of tax receipts, should be overhauled
- The public are being asked for feedback on rules including state oversight, remittances of dividends, and a plan to slash the number of gambling tables
Topic | Macau
The main gambling hall at the Grand Lisboa casino in Macau on 20 February 2020. Photo: Handout